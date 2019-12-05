SFWA Market Report For December
Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apocalyptic(Recently Opened)
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders
Clarkesworld Magazine
Daily Science Fiction
Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction from Africa and the African Diaspora
Dreamers & Makers
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fireside(Recently Opened)
Flash Fiction Online
Frozen Wavelets (Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Galactic Stew
Highlights
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast
My Battery Is Low and It Is Getting Dark
Nature: Futures
Rebuilding Tomorrow
Reckoning
Samovar
Terraform
The Kid’s Ark
Thrilling Words
Zooscape
Recently Closed
After Sundown(Permanent)
Footsteps in the Dark(Permanent)
PodCastle
PseudoPod
Strange Horizons
Upcoming Market Changes
Apocalyptic permanently closes soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Community of Magic Pens‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction from Africa and the African Diaspora‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fireside‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Frozen Wavelets temporarily closes soon.
Galactic Stew permanently closes soon.
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission Window begins soon.
My Battery Is Low and It Is Getting Dark permanently closes soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Strange Horizons‘s Closed For Submissions ends soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon.