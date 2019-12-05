SFWA Market Report For December

Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Cossmass Infinities

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apocalyptic(Recently Opened)

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders

Clarkesworld Magazine

Daily Science Fiction

Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction from Africa and the African Diaspora

Dreamers & Makers

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fireside(Recently Opened)

Flash Fiction Online

Frozen Wavelets (Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Galactic Stew

Highlights

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast

My Battery Is Low and It Is Getting Dark

Nature: Futures

Rebuilding Tomorrow

Reckoning

Samovar

Terraform

The Kid’s Ark

Thrilling Words

Zooscape

Recently Closed

After Sundown(Permanent)

Footsteps in the Dark(Permanent)

PodCastle

PseudoPod

Strange Horizons

Upcoming Market Changes

Apocalyptic permanently closes soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Community of Magic Pens‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction from Africa and the African Diaspora‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fireside‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Frozen Wavelets temporarily closes soon.

Galactic Stew permanently closes soon.

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission Window begins soon.

My Battery Is Low and It Is Getting Dark permanently closes soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Strange Horizons‘s Closed For Submissions ends soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon.