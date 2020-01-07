SFWA Market Report For January
Welcome to the January edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Rune Bear Quarterly
Silk & Steel: An Adventure Anthology of Queer Ladies
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Community of Magic Pens(Recently Opened)
Cossmass Infinities
Daily Science Fiction
Dreamers & Makers
Escape Pod
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Flash Fiction Online
Future Science Fiction Digest
Highlights
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast
Mysterion
Nature: Futures
Rebuilding Tomorrow
Reckoning
Samovar
Strange Horizons
Terraform
The Kid’s Ark
Thrilling Words
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Apocalyptic(Permanent)
Cast of Wonders
Dominion: An Anthology of Speculative Fiction from Africa and the African Diaspora(Permanent)
El Chapo Review
Factor Four Magazine(Permanent)
Fireside
Frozen Wavelets
Galactic Stew(Permanent)
My Battery Is Low and It Is Getting Dark(Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Community of Magic Pens‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Rebuilding Tomorrow‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Rune Bear Quarterly‘s “Horror” Theme ends soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.