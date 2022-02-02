SFWA Market Report—February 2022

Welcome to the February edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.

New Markets

Assemble Artifacts Magazine (Please note: Some writers have been concerned with Assemble Artifacts’ submission terms, which resemble the submission waivers writers sign in the film/TV biz rather than literary ones. They fit the magazine’s film/media focus, but we always advise writers to review contracts carefully, with a lawyer’s advice if possible.)

Dangerous Waters

Fit For The Gods

Forest Avenue Press Disabled Author SFF Anthology

Human Monsters

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest

Infinite Horrors

The Book of Witches

The Librarian

Currently Open for Submissions

Air and Nothingness Press

Al Blanchard Award(Recently Opened)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

CatsCast

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores(Recently Opened)

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)(Recently Opened)

From the Ashes: An Anthology of Elemental Urban Fantasy

Future Science Fiction Digest

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble(Recently Opened)

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Nature: Futures

Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound

Proton Reader

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Seize the Press

Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction

The Arcanist

The Deadlands(Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

VALRAVN

Zooscape(Recently Opened)

Recently Closed for Submissions

Aurelia Leo

Christmas Gothic Short Stories(Permanent)

Compelling Science Fiction Short Stories(Permanent)

Horror That Represents You(Permanent)

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast

Luminescent Machinations: Queer Tales of Monumental Invention(Permanent)

Martian Magazine

Mysterion

Opulent Syntax: Irish Speculative Fiction

Solarpunk Magazine

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest

The Reinvented Detective(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s “Halloween” Theme begins and ends soon.

CatsCast temporarily closes soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fit For The Gods permanently closes soon.

FIYAH‘s “Food and Cuisine” Theme begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Human Monsters‘s Submission Window begins soon.

If There’s Anyone Left Micro-Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Orion’s Belt opens soon.

Orpheus + Eurydice Unbound‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission For Reprints that originally appeared in 2022 Anthologies and Collections begins soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s “Climate Fiction” Theme begins and ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Watch for news soon about The Long List Anthology Volume 7: More Stories From the Hugo Award Nomination List! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.