2025 Service to SFWA Award Announcement: C.J. Lavigne

The Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) is pleased to announce that the 2025 Kevin O’Donnell, Jr. Service to SFWA Award will be presented to C.J. Lavigne at the 60th Annual SFWA Nebula Awards® for her outstanding work on behalf of the organization.

C.J. Lavigne is a Canadian SFF writer who first volunteered as a member of the SFWA flight crew (tech support team) at the 2020 Nebulas, when the conference had suddenly gone online for the first time and everyone was still figuring out how to push the videoconferencing buttons. A month later, she offered to help run the weekly writing dates, where she has remained as part of the tech team for the last five years. In 2022, she became co-captain of the flight crew, in which capacity she has helped to run numerous online panels and parties, schedule committee meetups, organize volunteers, answer tech support queries, and maintain the events website. She has worked hard to ensure the Nebula Conference maintains a vibrant, accessible virtual and hybrid presence for any member who can’t attend “in person.”

SFWA President Kate Ristau says, “C.J. confidently and swiftly helped us navigate our transition to online in 2020, and she has continued to lead us forward in virtual spaces, using best practices, and a heck of a lot of kindness. She is focused, supportive, and very knowledgeable. We are lucky to get to work with her.”

SFWA is excited to honor C.J. this year at our conference in Kansas City, and we hope you’ll join in honoring her service to the organization either in person or online during the event.