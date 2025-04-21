Now Hiring! Operations Director of SFWA

Organization Overview

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization for published writers and industry professionals in the field of science fiction, fantasy, and related genres. Founded in 1965, SFWA runs the annual Nebula Conference, the Nebula Awards, and has a number of programs to assist authors worldwide.

Compensation: $77,000 – 80,000/year with benefits.

Status: This is a full time, salaried position. Candidates must be US-based and eligible for legal employment.

Location: Hybrid remote/on-site (annual conference location)

Position Overview

The Operations Director is one of the key management leaders for SFWA. The Operations Director is responsible for overseeing operations (including membership and systems management), accounting and office administration, and internal fundraising and development processes (auction, sponsorship processes, and fundraising systems). The Operations Director will report directly to the President of the Board of Directors and lead a fully remote team of employees, contractors, and volunteers.

Key Job Responsibilities

Financial Management: Ensure the financial health of the organization while maintaining fiscally responsible spending.

Oversee the creation of the annual budget.

Monitor financial performance to ensure organizational stability.

Ensure accurate and timely financial statements and filings.

Lead and support the development and implementation of fundraising systems.

Develop and maintain financial policies to ensure financial transparency and responsibility.

Develop annual goals and action plans in alignment with SFWA’s strategic plan.

Operational Leadership: Actively manage day-to-day operations and ensure compliance.

Ensure that the internal operations of the organization run smoothly.

Cultivate and manage strategic operational partnerships.

Directly manage and build volunteer teams supporting operations efforts.

Support Advisory Committees in conjunction with board liaisons.

Lead timely implementation of board initiatives in operations.

Human Resources: Supervise Human Resources.

Establish and maintain human resources policies and procedures.

Manage contractors, vendors, and associated contracts and agreements.

Oversee payroll and manage employee benefits systems.

Actively engage with board, staff, and stakeholders to ensure open lines of communication.

Technology and Systems: Manage operational systems and technology integrations.

Lead database management and improvements in membership, financial, and development systems and processes.

Support communication systems management in partnership with the Communications and Marketing Manager.

Staff and volunteer relations: Along with the executive director, serve as a key liaison between the staff, volunteers, and the board of directors.

Schedule and support weekly all-staff and President meetings.

Ensure effective and supportive communication across all levels of the organization, in partnership with the Communications and Marketing Manager.

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required. Advanced degree preferred in nonprofit management, education, or a field related to publishing.

Minimum 5 years in senior management of a nonprofit organization or in a related field.

Significant experience managing volunteers and/or staff required.

Experience in fundraising and donor cultivation. Expectation of familiarity with Customer Relation Management systems and databases.

Strong financial management and budgeting background, including in-depth understanding of financial reporting.

Strong management skills focused on creating and supporting a collaborative and cooperative team environment.

Dedicated commitment to advocacy for the arts in general and science fiction and fantasy in particular.

Proficiency leveraging technology for remote work and project management.

Ability to work remotely and collaboratively with a worldwide team.

The ability to travel to the annual Nebula Award Conference.

Deadline for Applications

May 2, 2025.

How to Apply

SFWA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, gender identity, religion, color, sexual orientation, sex, marital/family status, national origin, age, physical ability, or income. We strongly encourage applicants within traditionally underrepresented and marginalized communities.

Email a cover letter and resume in a single file (MS Word or PDF files only) to jobs <at> sfwa <dot> org. Please include “Operations Director’ in the subject line.

Please note all job applications will be reviewed by members of staff and the board at SFWA. No AI will be used in assessment of applicants. Additionally, the selected candidate will be required not to engage generative AI in the performance of their duties.

Thank you for your interest in working for SFWA!