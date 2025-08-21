Save the Date! Check Out Our SFWA Roster for Baltimore Book Festival!
This notice was first sent to all active SFWA members on August 19, 2025.
Our conference summer isn’t over yet!
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association is staging events at the Baltimore Book Festival this September. We’ll be there (with bells on?!) in collaboration with Neon Hemlock Press, and in panel partnership with the good folks at the Horror Writers Association.
Partnerships and community-building are what it’s all about in SFF, and we can’t wait to share with you in that dynamic process.
Join us at the SFWA stage on Saturday, September 13 for a full day of events featuring many SFWA members in conversation with a rich world of other storytellers in genre.
Highlights include…
Twisting History: How Speculative Fiction Reimagines History
A lively conversation between active SFWA members Tom Doyle and Alan Smale, with Chidumebi Njoku-Browne and Nicole Glover, led by Mir Seidel.
Speculative Stories of Becoming and Breaking Free
A radiant chat between our own Charlie Jane Anders and Xan Kaur!
How Horror Healed Me
Active SFWA Member Darius Jones, sharing a table and great narratives with Nicole Wolverton, Douglas Gwilym, and Red Lagoe.
Magical Realism and The History of the Charmed and Capitol Cities
Our very own Christiane Knight, guiding a rich historical romp for Leslye Penelope, Be Steadwell, Justina Ireland (C), and Morowa Yejidé.
Salvation: Life After Sinners
In collaboration with the HWA, it’s SFWA Executive Director Isis Asare! You’ll find her crafting conversation with Justina Ireland and active SFWA members Somto Ihezue and Stacy Nathaniel Jackson.
We’re going to cover a wealth of intersectional SFF stories on September 13 in Baltimore, and we so hope you can add your presence to the mix.
Save the date, and let us know if you can make it out!