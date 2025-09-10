SFWA Market Report For September

Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Otherside (Upcoming)
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Africanfuturism Anthology (Flame Tree Publishing)
Anomaly (Recently Opened)
Asimov Press
Augur (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms (Recently Opened)
Book XI (Recently Opened)
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Infinite Worlds
Nature: Futures
Night Shades (Recently Opened)
Planet Scumm (Recently Opened)
Plott Hound Magazine (Recently Opened)
Protocolized
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
Tales & Feathers (Recently Opened)
The Daily Tomorrow
These Dreaming Hills (Recently Opened)
Three-Lobed Burning Eye (Recently Opened)
Torch Literary Arts
Tractor Beam
Uncanny (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Common Bonds Anthology Series (Permanent)
Dreams Divine (Permanent)
Escape Pod
Haven Spec Magazine
Mmeory
Odysseus (Permanent)
Of Swords and Roses (Permanent)
Old Moon
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
The Cosmic Background
The Valkyries (Flame Tree Publishing) (Permanent)
Other Opportunities
Upcoming Market Changes
Anomaly‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Augur‘s Limited demographic submission window: trans, disabled, and/or BIPOC creators and creators residing in Canada/Turtle Island ends soon.
Book Worms temporarily closes soon.
Book XI‘s Submission window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission window ends soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups begins soon.
Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.
Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Tales & Feathers‘s Limited demographic submission window: trans, disabled, and/or BIPOC creators ends soon.
The Orange & Bee‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Three-Lobed Burning Eye‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Tractor Beam temporarily closes soon.
Uncanny‘s Submission window ends soon.
Write Before Midnight permanently closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Long List Anthology Volume 9 ebook is now available! You can order it now at Kobo, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and others! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.