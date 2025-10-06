SFWA Market Report For October

Welcome to the October edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Gilgamesh
Helen of Troy
Liquid Silver: An Anthology of Sci Fi and Fantasy by Sex Workers
No Laughing Matter
Strange Pilgrims
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
100-Foot Crow (Recently Opened)
Africanfuturism Anthology (Flame Tree Publishing)
Anomaly (Recently Opened)
Apex Magazine (Recently Opened)
Asimov Press
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Cursed Morsels Zine (Recently Opened)
DreamForge Anvil (Recently Opened)
Escape Pod (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Ghoulish Tales (Recently Opened)
Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Planet Scumm
Protocolized
Samovar
Small Wonders
The Daily Tomorrow
These Dreaming Hills
Torch Literary Arts
Tractor Beam
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Augur
Book Worms
Book XI
Cast of Wonders
Fantasy Magazine
Night Shades
Plott Hound Magazine
Reckoning
Tales & Feathers
The Orange & Bee
Three-Lobed Burning Eye
Uncanny
Other Opportunities
The Tomorrow Prize
“Folk Tales” / “Faux Trails” / “Fox Tails” Contest
Upcoming Market Changes
100-Foot Crow‘s “Yard Sale” and “Haunt” Themes ends soon.
Africanfuturism Anthology (Flame Tree Publishing) permanently closes soon.
Anomaly‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cursed Morsels Zine‘s “Flesh” Theme ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.
Ghoulish Tales‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.
No Laughing Matter permanently closes soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission window begins soon.
Strange Horizons opens soon.
The Deadlands‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Tractor Beam temporarily closes soon.
