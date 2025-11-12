SFWA Market Report For November

Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Fantabulosa!
Flame Tree Publishing – Ghost Lights
Gavagai
More Alternative Liberties
Of Blood & Petals
The Tarot of Love
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Anomaly (Recently Opened)
Apex Magazine
Asimov Press
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Gilgamesh
Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)
Helen of Troy
Infinite Horrors (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
Liquid Silver: An Anthology of Sci Fi and Fantasy by Sex Workers
Nature: Futures
Night Shades (Recently Opened)
Planet Scumm
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
Protocolized
Samovar
Small Wonders
Strange Horizons (Recently Opened)
Strange Pilgrims
The Daily Tomorrow
These Dreaming Hills
Torch Literary Arts
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
100-Foot Crow
Africanfuturism Anthology (Flame Tree Publishing) (Permanent)
Cursed Morsels Zine
FIYAH
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)
Ghoulish Tales
Metastellar (Originals)
No Laughing Matter (Permanent)
Solarpunk Magazine
Tractor Beam
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series
Zooscape
Other Opportunities
“Folk Tales” / “Faux Trails” / “Fox Tails” Contest
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest
The Tomorrow Prize
Upcoming Market Changes
Anomaly‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
Fantabulosa!‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantabulosa!‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: trans and BIPOC authors begins soon.
Flame Tree Publishing – Ghost Lights permanently closes soon.
Gilgamesh permanently closes soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Helen of Troy permanently closes soon.
Of Blood & Petals permanently closes soon.
Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission window ends soon.
Strange Pilgrims‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Deadlands‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The Tarot of Love permanently closes soon.
These Dreaming Hills‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Long List Anthology Volume 9 print book is now available on Amazon! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.