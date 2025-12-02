Skill Tests for Video Game Writers

by John Ryan
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this guidance appeared on the author’s LinkedIn page on February 19, 2025. Expansions of content were made to better serve Planetside readers.
Let’s say you are a writer applying for a game writing job. They loved your resume and think your samples are great, but now you have to do a writing test. So what is a writing skill test? How do they work? And how can you best prepare for one?
What Is a Writing Skill Test?
Writing tests are used by game studios during the hiring period to determine if potential candidates have the writing chops that the studio is looking for. In my experience, writing tests usually come in the middle of the hiring process, between the Hiring Manager interview and the wider team interview. To say a writing test is crucial for a writing applicant is an understatement. Think of it as a pass/fail grade for your application.
What’s in a Writing Test?
No two writing tests are the same. Here are a few I’ve taken with the serial numbers shaved off to hide which studio gave it to me.
1. Write three comic scenes based on three sequential prompts. Time limit: one week. (Testing not only your comedy chops, but also if you can write a narratively solid through line between three moments in time.)
2. Write a two-page cinematic scene set in the game’s IP. Time limit: one week. (Testing if you can write a scene in a tight space, as well as how well you know the game’s universe.)
3. Write a logline, a mission walkthrough, and a closing cinematic, setting up a branching choice based on our IP. No more than five pages. Time limit: two weeks. (Testing if you can pitch a mission, write a clear overview, and write an ending that sets up narrative stakes and tension in a tight space.)
Again, it could be like this, or it could be something wholly different. No matter the ask, the result is the same: Do you have what it takes?
Tips for Writing Tests
Here are some tips to make writing tests easier.
1. Know your instructions
Writing tests can be a bundle of stress, especially since you’ll likely be writing with a time limit. You might want to rush into the test, guns blazing. Do so, and it’s easy to waste a lot of your hard work and time by not following the instructions.
So, go through the instructions first and highlight important details, like page limits or other restrictions. Some tests are broken up into multiple parts and might have different restrictions for, say, Part One versus Part Four.
Use the instructions as your plan of attack. See the instructions as a way to break everything down so it won’t overwhelm you. See which ones you’ll need to devote the most time to. I like to knock out the small tasks first to help me warm up and build momentum.
2. Know your enemy/subject/IP
The writing test will ask you one of two things: to write in a known IP or to write in a known genre. Ideally, you’ll have an idea which either will be when you apply for the role.
If your writing test is genre-based, then go check out other games in that genre to get a sense of style, tone, and other narrative directions. Trust me: Dying Light is far different from Lily’s Garden, even though both are narrative-driven video games (although a Lily’s Garden/Dying Light crossover would be awesome).
If it’s about an IP, then set aside time before you start the writing test to read story and character summaries for that game. Watch gameplay and narrative cutscenes to hear the tone and understand how they do in-game storytelling. Take notes if you have to, but get familiar fast. This is the DNA of the world you are applying to be a part of.
One final tip: If you are writing an IP-based test, make sure you double-check the names of people, places, and things for correct spelling and formatting.
As I said above, writing tests have parameters. You’ll read them in the test instructions. Be sure to adhere to them. If Part One is in screenplay format, but the others are not, make a note of that.
3. Know your limits
Pay attention to character limits and page limits in the test instructions. This is where you are being graded on how much impact you can make in a short amount of space. Always look for spots where you can trim length. You want to show off your leanest, sharpest writing. Monologues don’t do well here. Instead, you need to craft a tight scene with a beginning, middle, and end, in which you advance the plot and develop the characters.
Lastly, know you have a time limit. Do not exceed this. You’ll likely be aware of that ticking clock, but if you are the type who gets too wrapped up in your writing, consider setting countdown alarms to alert you when to wrap up your masterpiece and send it back to the studio.
Try to bake in some cooling-down time, so you can walk away and come back to your work with fresh eyes. When you are ready to turn your test in, re-read the instructions to see if that studio has specific guidelines on how to submit it. You never know.
Getting a writing test out the door can be stressful, especially if you obsess over every word and detail. After you hit send, walk away from your computer and decompress with a game, a snack, a nap…something to relax and reward yourself for crossing the finish line.
Now, the hard part begins: waiting until you hear back.
Explore more articles from Portfolios in Game Writing
John Ryan is a veteran game writer/narrative designer who has worked on franchises including Fable, Horizon, Marvel’s Iron Man, Guild Wars, Destiny, Forza, and Lily’s Garden. He’s brought stories to life across multiple genres and platforms, including VR and XR. He is currently working on two unannounced projects but is always looking for the next adventure. He currently lives near Seattle with his wife, their cat, and a growing backlog of games on his Steam account. You can read more about him and his work at his site: johnryanwrites.com.