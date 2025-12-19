AMENDED RULES for the Nebula Awards
Earlier today, you received an email titled, “Note from the Board on This Year’s Nebula Rules.”
To be clear, SFWA does not support the use of LLM generative models in the production of creative work.
The Nebula Award Rules did not reflect our current policy and deeply held beliefs and values, and they were amended to reflect that.
With further input, today, we made an important change to the Nebula Awards Rules in two board votes that we would like to share with you:
Previous Text:
“Works that are wholly written using generative large language model (LLM) tools are not eligible.”
New Text:
“Works that are written, either wholly or partially, by generative large language model (LLM) tools are not eligible.”
-and-
Previous Text:
“Works that used LLMs at any point during the writing process must disclose this upon acceptance of the nomination, and the nature of the technology’s use will be made clear to voters on the final ballot”
New Text:
“Works that used LLMs at any point during the writing process must disclose this upon acceptance of the nomination, and those works will be disqualified.”
We will update our posted rules in the coming days to reflect this change.
We look forward to 2026 with optimism for the future of human-created work (that’s compensated, celebrated and supported)!
