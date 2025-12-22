Apology and Next Steps from SFWA’s Board of Directors
Dear Members of SFWA and the SFF community,
The growing presence and use of Large Language Models (LLMs) in our industry raises difficult and complex questions. In our effort to create Nebula rules that would inform voters of the many forms of LLM that now influence writing processes across SFF mediums, we actually made things worse.
Our approach and wording was wrong and we apologize for the distress and distrust we caused.
The Nebula Awards, along with the many talented writers and works that underpin all of the pride and excitement of the Nebulas, did not deserve to be overshadowed by our actions last week.
We are going to learn from our mistakes, and we invite members of our organization and the greater SFF community to send us feedback on what you are seeing in terms of LLM use in creative writing across mediums.
Please use this survey to share your experiences. We will use the information to guide our upcoming discussions and decisions for the Nebula Awards and beyond.
SFWA does not accept works created by generative LLMs for membership qualification or in the Nebulas. The Complete Nebula Awards Rules are available here.
Thank you for helping us navigate these difficult issues and find a better path forward. We have work to do, and we will continue to do so in the service of SFWA and its members.
If you are interested in supporting our Emerging Tech committee to further investigate and navigate these issues and themes, please contact office@sfwa.org.
Thank you for your help in making SFWA stronger.
Sincerely,
Kate, Anthony, Steven, Curtis, Jonathan, Christine, Day, Ryka, and Noah