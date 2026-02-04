Our Latest Kevin O’Donnell, Jr. Service to SFWA Award Recipient, Gay Haldeman
The Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) is proud to announce that the latest Kevin O’Donnell, Jr. Service to SFWA Award will be presented to Gay Haldeman at the 61st SFWA Nebula Awards® for her outstanding work on behalf of the organization.
Gay Haldeman is a long-time SF fan, who began attending conventions in 1963. Born Mary Gay Potter, she met Joe at age 15 when he was 17, and together they built a life around science fiction. Gay helped found the Science Fiction League at the University of Iowa in 1975, and also the club convention Icon. Gay Haldeman was active in the Washington Science Fiction Association, serving as club secretary from 1966-1971. She shared NESFA’s Skylark Award with Joe in 1996 and won the Worldcon’s Big Heart award in 2011 in Reno.
A master of many disciplines, Gay earned a Master’s degree in Spanish Literature from the University of Maryland and another in Linguistics, from the University of Iowa. She taught for many years at MIT’s Writing Center.
Last year, when Brian Herbert accepted the Infinity Award on behalf of his late father, he reminded us that life partners often make the most famous work in our field possible–including Beverly Herbert, whose care and contributions made her husband Frank’s success possible.
Gay has been a proud steward of her husband Joe’s excellent career in genre for decades, and it is this curatorial care that she has also graciously gifted to the SFWA community through her volunteer work with us, most recently in the role of SFWA Ombudsman and more broadly as one of the most welcoming people this organization has been fortunate to count among its own.
“What a joy it has been to get to work with Gay over the years, and an honor to learn from her grace and expertise,” said Kate Ristau, SFWA President. “She is the literal embodiment of community; she has selflessly given her support to SFWA over the years while also challenging us to do better and to be better.”
“Gay was one of the first people to welcome me to SFWA, and her kindness to members, volunteers, staff, and the board is unparalleled,” Russell Davis, Operations Director said. “Her presence, her demeanor, and her unwavering commitment to making SFWA better for everyone in our community is second to none.”
SFWA is excited to honor Gay this year at our conference in Chicago, and we hope you’ll join us in honoring her service to the SFF community either in person or online during the event.