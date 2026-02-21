2025 Planetside Reader Survey
After years of service as The SFWA Blog, our core publishing hub at SFWA re-launched last July as Planetside: The Online Magazine of SFWA. This change allowed us to provide a more polished platform from which to celebrate all the wonderful creators bringing us new insights into creative practice for professional and professionalizing writers.
2025 also saw the expansion of Planetside to include more work curated with SFWA’s dynamic range of volunteer teams. Through committee series like Portfolios in Game Writing, The Comics Panel, Speculative Poetics, SFF on Screen & Stage, and SFWA Presents: Get to Know… we’re highlighting more of the phenomenal work that SFWA members like you make possible. Last year, SFWA’s Michael Solis also inspired the creation of audio versions for our articles, recorded mainly by our editorial team, so we can now offer work in more formats to serve our readers better. We’re also rotating open calls to bring you more conversations around key issues.
This year, the freshly re-launched MG/YA Committee, which is gearing up to a Constellation Series of professional development events in late March, has The KidLit Chronicles launching soon. We also have an industry-peer interview series that will grow to help us celebrate and expand our sense of community, and we are excited to work again with History and Independent Authors, along with our new Emerging Tech team. In collaboration with Writer Beware®, Contracts, and Legal Affairs, we also expect to develop more informational articles on critical knowledge for writers navigating the technical business of publishing.
With all of these recent changes, we wanted to check in on your experience as readers. That’s why we’re asking you to fill out this reader survey, which will celebrate the writers who published with us last year, and provide us with more guidance on how to grow this weekly informational publication to better serve professional and professionalizing writers in the coming years.
What did you read and love?
What would you love to see more?
How can we refine the work to serve our community better?
This form will close at 11:59 PM PST on February 28. Please share it widely!
Thank you to our Planetside Crew, which is helmed by Lead Editor Roxana Arama, and supported by the creative and editorial talents of Bob Greenberger, Michelle Knudsen, Misha Grifka Wander, Naching Kassa, Maggie Ayala, Jeremy Zentner, Janet Stilson, and Liz Bradley, for implementing all these changes to date.
In conversation as a community, we can do great things.
Thank you for help us with what comes next!