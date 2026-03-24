Worldbuilding Through Absence: How to Let What’s Missing Shape Your Story

by Margaux Blanchard
Abundance is what comes to mind when we think about worldbuilding in speculative fiction. The maps, the languages, the royal genealogies, even the magic systems in an encyclopedia. Perhaps it’s because we think explanation must be synonymous with authority—if I can show a ton of stuff, surely my readers will be convinced.
However, sometimes the most powerful aspects of a world are not what is presented, but what is absent. Absence has a kind of weight to it. The empty spaces compel readers to think, to guess, and to fill in the void with their own creativity. When absent, things can influence more than description; they can set the tone and the theme and even influence the motivation of a character.
This essay will explore the resonance of absence in worldbuilding, the techniques to employ it, and the result: a vast, intricate, and living speculative world.
The Silence Between the Notes
Music, as described by the composer Claude Debussy, can also be violence. Worldbuilding can be the same. For each detail a writer omits, negative space is created, and that negative space is just as meaningful as what is presented.
In Ursula K. Le Guin’s The Left Hand of Darkness, readers are presented with an alien world of ice and politics and androgyny, and yet so much is left for the imagination. How exactly did the Gethenians evolve? What does Gethenian biology mean other than what is central to the plot? By leaving every last detail of her creation unarticulated, Le Guin successfully makes the world feel bigger and more real—more lived-in—because real worlds can never be fully knowable.
Readers might not require every court ritual and climatology system fully explained. What is needed is the feeling that the world stretches well past the edges of the written page. It is absence that creates that feeling of horizon.
Absence as Story Engine
Absences do not simply influence the mood of a narrative; they propel the tale. Classics of speculative fiction, more often than not, rely on the unknowing of the characters, the forgetting of societies, and the omission of histories.
In A Canticle for Leibowitz by Walter M. Miller Jr., flickering post-apocalyptic remnants of a once-advanced civilization leave behind thoughts and knowledge in a fragmented and scattered form. The defining element of the narrative is the lack of memories, the disjointed irony it creates, and the obsession with the loss, the forgetting, and the rediscovery.
In The Broken Earth trilogy by N.K. Jemisin, a lack of knowledge is the chief cause of tension. Characters grapple with the absence of true history, the layers of oppression, and the full nature of orogeny. These absences are not just gaps; they are wounds and the source of the emotional revelation.
In both examples, absence is not an accident. It is by design.
Absence can also be a form of engaging with societal expectations. In everyday situations, we hardly find the need to explain the rituals of our lives—we simply enact them. What we fail to say often communicates our convictions more powerfully than our spoken words.
Octavia E. Butler’s Parable of the Sower showcases this technique brilliantly. Butler does not take the time to present a “World Bible” to her near-future America. She shares bits and pieces: an eavesdropped conversation, a partially obscured wall, a frightened silence concerning what lies past the border of the neighborhood. These absences and gaps present an argument: Society is so disunited that no one has the luxury of a complete panoramic view.
For authors, the absence of explanation helps create a more believable culture. When characters fail to explain their traditions, the reader gets the impression of having entered an authentic, living society, not a contrived set.
Trauma, Memory, and the Politics of Erasure
When societies silence and erase particular aspects of their histories, whether through laws, practices, or cultural omission, it can signify much more than their official records. This invites an ethical dimension to worldbuilding through absence.
Consider Toni Morrison’s efforts to write into the voids of American history, particularly the silence surrounding slavery. Alternatively, in speculative fiction, Ken Liu’s “The Man Who Ended History” explores how absence and memory collide during a time-travel visit to an atrocity. In both instances, the power derives from recognizing that some voids are intentionally cultivated, the product of efforts to erase, rather than from detailed exposition.
The estranging quality of speculative fiction provides the tools to dramatize these erased and surviving memories. A discarded city, a hidden archive, a tongue with which one can never speak: these are all capable of mirroring real-world obstructions of memory.
Practical Tools for Writers
As a writer, how do you use absence on purpose instead of by mistake? Here are some ideas:
- Hold back: Don’t provide every answer right away. Let readers experience your world as your characters do: incomplete, contextual, and sometimes puzzling.
- Negative space: Show absence. A broken wall can say more than an intact castle. An unmarked grave speaks volumes.
- Character perspective: Those characters know a lot, but can’t see everything. Show their limited understanding and use what they can’t see to shape and define their world.
- Silence: What do characters refuse to talk about? A silence that engulfs everyone about an event can tell readers that an event profoundly disturbs everyone.
- Reader trust: There’s no need for excessive feeding. Readers can vegetate. They can fill in the gaps, making them your co-authors in constructing the world.
Why Absence Resonates
Absence works best at the end. It is a reflection of reality. No one has a full map of their world. Every society has its own silences; every person has their own limitations. Speculative fiction that recognizes this stops being an amusement park ride and feels like a place we could really inhabit.
Silence within a constructed setting communicates it’s intricacies to the audience and becomes a testament to its depth. It counteracts the perception that every tale must unfold with an abundance of fine, vibrant particulars. Some narratives emphasize the feelings surrounding absence, deficit, loss, and invisibility.
Storytellers, we don’t build worlds only with the bricks we lay. We build with absent bricks, the blank spaces that shape the rest. The greatest of truths lie in those spaces.
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Margaux Blanchard explores the interplay of literature, culture, and speculative imagination as a freelance writer and critic. She enjoys examining how the science fiction and fantasy genres shed light on absence, memory, and identity.