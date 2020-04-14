SFWA Market Report For April
Welcome to the April edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Currently Open
87 Bedford Historic Fantasy Anthology
Al Blanchard Award
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series
Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Daily Science Fiction
Deep Magic
Escape Pod
Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest Series(Recently Opened)
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online
Future Science Fiction Digest
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Nature: Futures
PseudoPod(Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Retcon(Recently Opened)
Rune Bear Quarterly
Samovar
Strange Horizons
Terraform
The Kid’s Ark
Thrilling Words
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series (Recently Opened)
Recently Closed
Augur
Disturbia
El Chapo Review
Happy Hellidays
Lovecraft Mythos Anthology (Flame Tree)(Permanent)
PodCastle
Rigor Morbid Anthology Series
Selene Quarterly Magazine
Thrilling Words (Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
87 Bedford Historic Fantasy Anthology permanently closes soon.
Al Blanchard Award temporarily closes soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme begins soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Dinovember” Theme ends soon.
DECODED: a SFFH story for every day of Pride month permanently closes soon.
Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Everything Change Climate Fiction Contest temporarily closes soon.
Rune Bear Quarterly‘s “Fantasy” Theme ends soon.
Strange Lands‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.