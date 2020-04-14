SFWA Market Report For April

Welcome to the April edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Strange Lands

Currently Open

87 Bedford Historic Fantasy Anthology

Al Blanchard Award

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series

Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Daily Science Fiction

Deep Magic

Escape Pod

Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest Series(Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Future Science Fiction Digest

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Nature: Futures

PseudoPod(Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Retcon(Recently Opened)

Rune Bear Quarterly

Samovar

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Kid’s Ark

Thrilling Words

Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series (Recently Opened)

Recently Closed

Augur

Disturbia

El Chapo Review

Happy Hellidays

Lovecraft Mythos Anthology (Flame Tree)(Permanent)

PodCastle

Rigor Morbid Anthology Series

Selene Quarterly Magazine

Thrilling Words (Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

87 Bedford Historic Fantasy Anthology permanently closes soon.

Al Blanchard Award temporarily closes soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme begins soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Dinovember” Theme ends soon.

DECODED: a SFFH story for every day of Pride month permanently closes soon.

Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Everything Change Climate Fiction Contest temporarily closes soon.

Rune Bear Quarterly‘s “Fantasy” Theme ends soon.

Strange Lands‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.