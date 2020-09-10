SFWA Market Report For September
Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Campfire Macabre
Constellation Magazine
Derelict
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Mercedes Lackey Fantasy Quarterly
Terrifying Ghosts
The Modern Deity’s Guide to Surviving Humanity
When Worlds Collide
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Baffling Magazine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod(Recently Opened)
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
FIYAH(Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online
Future Science Fiction Digest
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble(Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Ombak Magazine(Recently Opened)
PodCastle(Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Strange Horizons
Terraform
The Kid’s Ark
The Wild Hunt Anthology
Uncanny(Recently Opened)
Upon a Once Time
Recently Closed
Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest
Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)
Fireside
Frozen Wavelets
Upcoming Market Changes
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Future Science Fiction Digest‘s “Positive East Asian SF” Theme, All Authors May Submit ends soon.
Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award‘s Submission Window begins soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo) opens soon.
Nightmare Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins and ends soon.
Ombak Magazine temporarily closes soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Terrifying Ghosts permanently closes soon.
Uncanny temporarily closes soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. The Kickstarter campaign for The Long List Anthology Volume 6 is active until September 10th! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.