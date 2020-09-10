SFWA Market Report For September

Welcome to the September edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Campfire Macabre

Constellation Magazine

Derelict

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Mercedes Lackey Fantasy Quarterly

Terrifying Ghosts

The Modern Deity’s Guide to Surviving Humanity

When Worlds Collide

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Baffling Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod(Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

FIYAH(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Future Science Fiction Digest

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble(Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Ombak Magazine(Recently Opened)

PodCastle(Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Kid’s Ark

The Wild Hunt Anthology

Uncanny(Recently Opened)

Upon a Once Time

Recently Closed

Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

Fireside

Frozen Wavelets

Upcoming Market Changes

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Future Science Fiction Digest‘s “Positive East Asian SF” Theme, All Authors May Submit ends soon.

Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award‘s Submission Window begins soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo) opens soon.

Nightmare Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins and ends soon.

Ombak Magazine temporarily closes soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Terrifying Ghosts permanently closes soon.

Uncanny temporarily closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. The Kickstarter campaign for The Long List Anthology Volume 6 is active until September 10th! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.