SFWA Market Report For August
Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Achilles
Morgana le Fay
Roots of My Fears
This Way Lies Madness
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine (Recently Opened)
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Crepuscular Magazine
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Friends Journal
Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
The Deadlands (Recently Opened)
The Orange & Bee (Recently Opened)
Train Tales
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Abyss & Apex
Diabolical Plots
FIYAH
If There’s Anyone Left
Intergalactic Rejects (Permanent)
Mysterion
PodCastle
PseudoPod
Solarpunk Magazine
Solidarity Forever Zine (Permanent)
Storyteller: A Tanith Lee Tribute Anthology (Permanent)
ZNB Presents (Permanent)
Other Opportunities
Upcoming Market Changes
Antifa Worlds‘s Submission window begins soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Augur Microfiction Contest temporarily closes soon.
Book Worms temporarily closes soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: young authors ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Friends Journal temporarily closes soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window begins and ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Roots of My Fears permanently closes soon.
The Orange & Bee‘s Submission window ends soon.
Uncanny‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Unicorn Mech Suit Flash Fiction Contest permanently closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.