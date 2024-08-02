SFWA Market Report For August

Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Achilles

Morgana le Fay

Roots of My Fears

This Way Lies Madness

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine (Recently Opened)

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book Worms

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Crepuscular Magazine

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Friends Journal

Gamut Magazine (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

The Deadlands (Recently Opened)

The Orange & Bee (Recently Opened)

Train Tales

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Abyss & Apex

Diabolical Plots

FIYAH

If There’s Anyone Left

Intergalactic Rejects (Permanent)

Mysterion

PodCastle

PseudoPod

Solarpunk Magazine

Solidarity Forever Zine (Permanent)

Storyteller: A Tanith Lee Tribute Anthology (Permanent)

ZNB Presents (Permanent)

Other Opportunities

Augur Microfiction Contest

Upcoming Market Changes

Antifa Worlds‘s Submission window begins soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Augur Microfiction Contest temporarily closes soon.

Book Worms temporarily closes soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: young authors ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Friends Journal temporarily closes soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window begins and ends soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Roots of My Fears permanently closes soon.

The Orange & Bee‘s Submission window ends soon.

Uncanny‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Unicorn Mech Suit Flash Fiction Contest permanently closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots opened for submissions last month; we will finish handling submissions as soon as we can. Don’t miss your chance to submit! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.