SFWA Market Report For October

Welcome to the October edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Afrofuturism Short Stories

Dust & Dark

Mmeory (Upcoming)

Our Dust Earth (Upcoming)

Planet Black Joy

Plott Hound Magazine (Upcoming)

Poisoned Soup for the Macabre, Depraved and Insane: Nostalgic Terrors (Upcoming)

Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year (Upcoming)

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

AE Presents: Unréal

Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book XI (Recently Opened)

Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod (Recently Opened)

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

Metastellar (Originals) (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Never Whistle At Night Anthology Series (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)

Stop Copaganda

Strange Horizons (Recently Opened)

The Cosmic Background

This Way Lies Madness

Train Tales

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

100-Foot Crow

Achilles (Permanent)

Cursed Morsels Zine

DreamForge Anvil

Gamut Magazine

Morgana le Fay (Permanent)

Orion’s Belt

The Deadlands

The Green Sheaf

Upcoming Market Changes

Afrofuturism Short Stories permanently closes soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Dust & Dark‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Metastellar (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.

Our Dust Earth‘s Submission window begins soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

The Deadlands‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The Orange & Bee‘s Submission window begins soon.

This Way Lies Madness permanently closes soon.

Utopia Science Fiction‘s “Epic Poetry and Flash Fiction” Theme ends soon.

Utopia Science Fiction‘s “Xeno-Linguistics” Theme begins soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The acceptances from the July Diabolical Plots submission window have been announced! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.