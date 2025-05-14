SFWA Market Report For May

Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Night Shades (Upcoming)

Protocolized

Skull X Bones

Tractor Beam

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov Press

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book Worms (Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

It Was Paradise

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

Taco Bell Quarterly (Recently Opened)

The Cosmic Background (Recently Opened)

The Daily Tomorrow

The Deadlands

Three-Lobed Burning Eye (Recently Opened)

Torch Literary Arts

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Wrath Month

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Adi

Anomaly

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)

Issues in Earth Science

Planet Scumm

Solarpunk Magazine

Women of the Weird West (Permanent)

Other Opportunities

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest

The Tomorrow Prize

Upcoming Market Changes

Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

Book Worms‘s “Cryptid Horror” Theme ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” Theme begins and ends soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission window ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

Strange Horizons opens soon.

Three-Lobed Burning Eye‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Wrath Month permanently closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.