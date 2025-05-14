SFWA Market Report For May
Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Night Shades (Upcoming)
Protocolized
Skull X Bones
Tractor Beam
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov Press
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
It Was Paradise
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
Taco Bell Quarterly (Recently Opened)
The Cosmic Background (Recently Opened)
The Daily Tomorrow
The Deadlands
Three-Lobed Burning Eye (Recently Opened)
Torch Literary Arts
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Wrath Month
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Adi
Anomaly
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)
Issues in Earth Science
Planet Scumm
Solarpunk Magazine
Women of the Weird West (Permanent)
Other Opportunities
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest
The Tomorrow Prize
Upcoming Market Changes
Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
Book Worms‘s “Cryptid Horror” Theme ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books Week” Theme begins and ends soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission window ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
Strange Horizons opens soon.
Three-Lobed Burning Eye‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Wrath Month permanently closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.