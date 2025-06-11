SFWA Market Report For June

Welcome to the June edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

100-Foot Crow (Recently Opened)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Anomaly (Recently Opened)

Asimov Press

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Crepuscular Magazine

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)

Infinite Worlds

It Was Paradise

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

Plott Hound Magazine (Recently Opened)

Protocolized

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Samovar

Skull X Bones

Small Wonders

Strange Horizons (Recently Opened)

Taco Bell Quarterly

The Cosmic Background

The Daily Tomorrow

The Deadlands

Torch Literary Arts

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Book Worms

Cast of Wonders

Escape Pod

Podcastle Flash Fiction Contest (Permanent)

The Fabulist

Three-Lobed Burning Eye

Tractor Beam

Wrath Month (Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

100-Foot Crow‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Anomaly‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Flash Fiction Submission Window begins soon.

Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups begins soon.

It Was Paradise permanently closes soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission window begins soon.

Skull X Bones permanently closes soon.

Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

The Deadlands‘s Submission Window ends soon.

The Fabulist‘s Flash Fiction submission window begins and ends soon.

The Orange & Bee‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots will open for fiction submissions on July 7th! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.