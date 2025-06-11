SFWA Market Report For June
Welcome to the June edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
100-Foot Crow (Recently Opened)
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Anomaly (Recently Opened)
Asimov Press
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
It Was Paradise
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
Plott Hound Magazine (Recently Opened)
Protocolized
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
Skull X Bones
Small Wonders
Strange Horizons (Recently Opened)
Taco Bell Quarterly
The Cosmic Background
The Daily Tomorrow
The Deadlands
Torch Literary Arts
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Book Worms
Cast of Wonders
Escape Pod
Podcastle Flash Fiction Contest (Permanent)
The Fabulist
Three-Lobed Burning Eye
Tractor Beam
Wrath Month (Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
100-Foot Crow‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Flash Fiction Submission Window begins soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window begins soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups begins soon.
It Was Paradise permanently closes soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission window begins soon.
Skull X Bones permanently closes soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
The Deadlands‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Fabulist‘s Flash Fiction submission window begins and ends soon.
The Orange & Bee‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.