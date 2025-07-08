The Bulletin #215 Cover and Table of Contents

The next issue of The Bulletin will be available for SFWA members the end of October! The issue will be available as a PDF; eBook formats (EPUB, MOBI) of the issue will be made available in the near future. Members will be notified by email when the issue is available for download.

Issue #215 is the first guest edited issue of The Bulletin, edited by FIYAH Art Director and FIYAHCON Director L.D. Lewis.

The Bulletin #215 Table of Contents

Cover: “The Merman” by Paul Kellam

Contents:

“From the President” by Mary Robinette Kowal

“From the Guest Editor” by L.D. Lewis

“Fine Weather, Isn’t It?” by Tochi Onyebuchi

“Supernatural or Super Unnatural—an Examination of Postcolonial Horror” by Shiv Ramdas

“‘Cities that Think Like Planets’: On Writing Sustainable Cities in Science Fiction” by Arkady Martine

“Publishing Has A New York Problem” by Karintha Parker

“Diversity Plus: Diverse Story Forms and Themes, Not Just Diverse Faces” by Henry Lien

“Navigating the Parallel but Uneven Ecosystems of Traditional Publishing and Self-Publishing” by Evan Winter

“Reminders for SFWA members”