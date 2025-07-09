SFWA Market Report For July
Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
A Breath of Time
Odysseus
Of Love and Dragons
The Valkyries (Flame Tree Publishing)
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Anomaly (Recently Opened)
Asimov Press
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Common Bonds Anthology Series (Recently Opened)
Crepuscular Magazine
Diabolical Plots (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals) (Recently Opened)
Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)
If There’s Anyone Left (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
Mysterion (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
Protocolized
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
Solarpunk Magazine (Recently Opened)
Taco Bell Quarterly
The Cosmic Background
The Daily Tomorrow
The Orange & Bee (Recently Opened)
Torch Literary Arts
Tractor Beam (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
100-Foot Crow
Baffling Magazine
Frozen Wavelets (Permanent)
It Was Paradise (Permanent)
Plott Hound Magazine
Skull X Bones (Permanent)
Strange Horizons
The Deadlands
The Fabulist
Other Opportunities
Upcoming Market Changes
A Breath of Time permanently closes soon.
Abyss & Apex‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.
Anomaly‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Flash Fiction Submission Window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Limited demographic submission window: young authors begins soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)‘s Submission window ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Of Love and Dragons permanently closes soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window For Reprints that originally appeared in 2025 Anthologies and Collections ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
Taco Bell Quarterly‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Deadlands‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The Fabulist‘s Flash Fiction submission window begins and ends soon.
The Orange & Bee‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Tractor Beam temporarily closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots is now open for submissions for their annual submission window! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.