SFWA Market Report For August

Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Africanfuturism Anthology (Flame Tree Publishing)
Dreams Divine
Of Swords and Roses
These Dreaming Hills
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Asimov Press
Augur (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders (Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Common Bonds Anthology Series
Crepuscular Magazine
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Haven Spec Magazine (Recently Opened)
Infinite Worlds
Mmeory (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Odysseus
Old Moon (Recently Opened)
Orion’s Belt
Protocolized
PseudoPod (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
Tales & Feathers (Recently Opened)
The Cosmic Background
The Daily Tomorrow
The Valkyries (Flame Tree Publishing)
Torch Literary Arts
Tractor Beam (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
A Breath of Time (Permanent)
Abyss & Apex
Anomaly
Cloud Lake Literary (Permanent)
Diabolical Plots
FIYAH
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)
If There’s Anyone Left
Inclusive Future Magazine (Permanent)
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Mysterion
Night Shades
Of Love and Dragons (Permanent)
PodCastle
Solarpunk Magazine
Taco Bell Quarterly
The Deadlands
The Fabulist
The Orange & Bee
Other Opportunities
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest
The Tomorrow Prize
Apex Drabble Contest
Cosmic Chronicles Literary Prize
Upcoming Market Changes
Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Augur‘s Submission window ends soon.
Augur‘s Limited demographic submission window: trans, disabled, and/or BIPOC creators and creators residing in Canada/Turtle Island begins soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors less than the age of 20 ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Submission window begins soon.
Common Bonds Anthology Series permanently closes soon.
Cosmic Chronicles Literary Prize temporarily closes soon.
Dreams Divine permanently closes soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mmeory‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Odysseus permanently closes soon.
Of Swords and Roses permanently closes soon.
Orion’s Belt temporarily closes soon.
Planet Scumm opens soon.
Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Tales & Feathers‘s Submission window ends soon.
Tales & Feathers‘s Limited demographic submission window: trans, disabled, and/or BIPOC creators begins soon.
The Valkyries (Flame Tree Publishing) permanently closes soon.
These Dreaming Hills‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Three-Lobed Burning Eye‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Uncanny‘s Submission window begins and ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder.