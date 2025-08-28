The Nebulas Keep on Rolling!
Join Us in November for Quasar, Our Fall Nebula Event Filled with Panels, Seminars, and More!
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association is delighted to announce Quasar, a Fall Online Nebula Event. With virtual programming running from November 15-16, we’re going to keep this year’s wonderful Kansas City energy going. We can’t wait to see you out!
Attendees for this year’s Nebula events in June are already guaranteed free admission! Your ticket for earlier online events carries over one last time, before SFWA programming kicks into higher gear in 2026. Take advantage today by using promo code 2025Nebulas on a special ticket type below:
https://membership.sfwa.org/event-6301796
(And yes, we’ll name-match to confirm!)
For those who couldn’t join us in June:
We hope you can now!
Our Programming Team is grateful for all the terrific feedback received via survey data. For our November event, we have dynamic programming for professional-development panels and seminars, along with much-requested office hours with seasoned industry peers and experts.
Signups for specific events and office hours will be rolling out in September and October, so for $50 today you’ll be all set to receive key planning emails to make your virtual experience all the more memorable.
Oh, and did we mention that Grand Master Nicola Griffith will be joining us to deliver a keynote address? You might remember her last moving speech for us, at the Nebulas this year in June. What a gift it’s going to be to hear from her again!
The best part of community is the ability to keep a wonderful conversation going, and that’s exactly what we have at SFWA: diversely talented creators who’ve achieved a level of success and who keep on striving to do better for themselves and those around them.
Quasar is another opportunity to develop our professional skills together, and to knowledge-share and network with one another in the process.
Do you know any non-SFWA members who might be interested? Let them know!
A wealth of learning awaits for only $50.
So save the date, SFWA – and see you in November!