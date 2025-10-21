JOIN US FOR QUASAR!
SFWA Celebrates Professional Excellence with Fall Online Nebula Event
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – October 21, 2025
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) is excited to keep the energy of its annual Nebula Awards Conference going with Quasar: A Fall Online Nebula Event. Join us from November 15-16 for a weekend of panels, workshops, seminars, office hours, and special presentations dedicated to professional and professionalizing writers in speculative fiction. This year’s theme focuses on the whole writer, which is why we’re celebrating creative excellence alongside the work of building community, the importance of wellness, and collaborative practice across mediums, genres, and industry professionals.
From opening poets to closing booksellers; from indie creators across publishing mediums to horror across the ages; from debunking scientific myths to hosting a session on Tarot need-to-knows for SFF worldbuilding: Quasar brings together creators across the spectrum for energizing conversations that will serve our writing practice in the world ahead.
This has been a challenging year in publishing, with contract issues arising around themes of AI piracy, merch clauses, moral rights waivers, copyright, and rights reversion. That’s why Victoria Strauss of SFWA’s Writer Beware® will be in conversation with agents Alice Speilburg and Natascha Morris during a hands-on seminar to empower creators in the face of red flags.
Join us, too, for a dynamic chat between two of SFWA’s Grand Masters, Lois McMaster Bujold and Nicola Griffith, before a surprise Nebula announcement for next year’s events.
“It’s going to be an incredible event, with a big announcement that you won’t want to miss,” says SFWA President Kate Ristau. “Bujold and Griffith will set the stage for our launch into 2026 with an in-depth conversation on speculative fiction, followed by an announcement that will shift our course for the years ahead. Make sure you join us for Quasar this November!”
Our partnerships this year with the Horror Writers Association and the National Association of Science Writers are also all about strengthening community. Beyond the fun of all-weekend audio SFF highlights on Radio QUASAR, and the joys of feature poet Brandon O’Brien, there is a core need for writers to connect and collaborate in mutually uplifting ways across the professional spectrum–and SFWA is honored to support its industry peers to this end.
Sign up today to be part of the conversation!
For $50USD by our early-bird deadline of November 8, you’ll gain priority access to limited live events: our workshops, seminars, and office hours.
And yes, attendees from this year’s Nebula Awards Conference are already assured a place! Admission to Quasar is included in your original ticket cost from June. Simply sign up with promo code 2025Nebulas to secure your access as soon as possible.
Final boarding takes place on Friday, November 14 for SFWA’s first-ever Quasar: A Fall Online Nebula Event. Events launch at 1:00 PM Pacific Time on Saturday, November 15, and run until late afternoon Sunday. Everyone who signs up has access to all recorded panels and presentations in this fully virtual conference until June 2, 2026–when SFWA will be delighted to see you out in Chicago, for our 61st Anniversary Nebula Awards Conference.
Register today for Quasar at https://membership.sfwa.org/event-6301796
Review our conference program at events.sfwa.org
For more information, contact SFWA’s event team at office@sfwa.org.
—
The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association, Inc. (SFWA) was founded in 1965 by US science fiction author Damon Knight under the name Science Fiction Writers of America, with a charter membership of 78 writers. Today, SFWA is home to over 2,500 authors, artists, and allied professionals worldwide, and it is widely recognized as one of the most effective nonprofit writers’ organizations in existence.
The mission of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association includes the promotion, writing, and appreciation of science fiction, fantasy and related genres and fields. Its work involves informing, supporting, promoting, defending, and advocating for writers of science fiction, fantasy and related genres, with a focus on promoting and defending the interests of writers in these genres within the publishing industry. Each year, SFWA assists members in various legal disputes, administers grants to SFF community organizations and members facing medical or legal expenses, and hosts the prestigious Nebula Awards at our annual Nebula Awards Conference.