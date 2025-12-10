SFWA Market Report For December

Welcome to the December edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Adventitious (Upcoming)
Otherside (Reprints)
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
Apex Magazine
Asimov Press
Baffling Magazine (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book Worms
Clarkesworld Magazine
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Fantabulosa! (Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Gavagai
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Liquid Silver: An Anthology of Sci Fi and Fantasy by Sex Workers
More Alternative Liberties
Planet Scumm
Plott Hound Magazine (Recently Opened)
PodCastle
Protocolized
Samovar
Strange Horizons
The Daily Tomorrow
The Deadlands (Recently Opened)
Torch Literary Arts
Uncharted Magazine
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series (Recently Opened)
Utopia Science Fiction
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Anomaly
Fantasy Magazine (Permanent)
Flame Tree Publishing – Ghost Lights (Permanent)
Gilgamesh (Permanent)
Haven Spec Magazine
Helen of Troy (Permanent)
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Night Shades
Of Blood & Petals (Permanent)
Small Wonders
Strange Pilgrims
The Tarot of Love (Permanent)
These Dreaming Hills (Permanent)
Other Opportunities
“Folk Tales” / “Faux Trails” / “Fox Tails” Contest
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest
Upcoming Market Changes
“Folk Tales” / “Faux Trails” / “Fox Tails” Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Anomaly‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window ends soon.
Book Worms temporarily closes soon.
Fantabulosa!‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: trans and BIPOC authors ends soon.
Haven Spec Magazine‘s Limited demographic submission window: authors of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other underrepresented groups begins soon.
Liquid Silver: An Anthology of Sci Fi and Fantasy by Sex Workers permanently closes soon.
More Alternative Liberties permanently closes soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Otherside (Originals)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Plott Hound Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The Deadlands‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Three-Lobed Burning Eye‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. The Long List Anthology Volume 9 print book is now available on Amazon! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.