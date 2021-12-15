The SFWA Signing Schedule at DisCon III

Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, Inc. (SFWA) is delighted to have nearly 30 of our members taking part in ongoing book signings over the course of the 79th World Science Fiction Convention, also known as DisCon III!

Beginning tomorrow, Thursday, December 16, our authors will be signing your books according to the schedule below. You can find us at the SFWA table in the autographs corner of the Dealer’s Room. SFWA signings will continue through Sunday, December 19, the last day of the conference.

Come get a book or magazine signed and meet your favorite authors! Or say hello to a new-to-you author! Or ask us about SFWA!

Thursday, December 16

10:00 R.W.W. Greene

11:00 Sheree Renée Thomas

12:00 Sherrie Roth Cronin & Jennie Goloboy

1:00 Jonathan Brazee & Naomi Kritzer

2:00 Brenda Clough & A.C. Wise

3:00 Gustavo Bondoni & Randee Dawn

4:00 Fonda Lee & Lawrence Schoen

5:00 Patricia A. Jackson

Friday, December 17

10:00 Derek Künsken

11:00 Dan Moren & G. David Nordley

12:00 Patrick Tomlinson

1:00 Steven H Silver & Marie Vibbert

2:00 Tom Doyle & Suzanne Palmer

3:00 John Appel & Michael Capobianco

4:00 Lindsay Ellis & Jennifer Povey

5:00 Marie Brennan, Alyc Helms, & Juliette Wade

Saturday, December 18

10:00 Robert Greenberger

11:00 Rebecca Roanhorse

12:00 Sarah Avery & Joe Haldeman

1:00 Darcie Little Badger

2:00 Ken Altabef & Ellen Kushner

3:00 Scott Edelman

4:00 William Ledbetter

5:00 Bonnie Stufflebeam

Sunday, December 19

10:00 Ada Palmer

Questions? Email events@sfwa.org. We hope to see you in the Dealer’s Room!