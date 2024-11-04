SFWA Market Report For November

Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report.

Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.

New Markets

Aphrodite

Fever Dreams

Latin American Shared Stories

Loki

Out There

Shatter the Sun: Queer Tales of Untold Adventure

The Daily Tomorrow

Markets Currently Open for Submissions

AE Presents: Unréal

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Augur (Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Book XI

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)

Crepuscular Magazine

Escape Pod

Factor Four Magazine

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Infinite Worlds

Issues in Earth Science

khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Never Whistle At Night Anthology Series

Our Dust Earth (Recently Opened)

Planet Black Joy

PodCastle (Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Small Wonders

Stop Copaganda

Tales & Feathers (Recently Opened)

The Cosmic Background

The Deadlands (Recently Opened)

The Orange & Bee (Recently Opened)

Uncharted Magazine

Utopia Science Fiction (Recently Opened)

Markets Recently Closed for Submissions

Afrofuturism Short Stories (Permanent)

Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series) (Permanent)

Cast of Wonders

Dust & Dark

Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)

Gamut Magazine

Metastellar (Originals)

Solarpunk Magazine

Strange Horizons

This Way Lies Madness (Permanent)

Train Tales (Permanent)

Other Opportunities

Weird Christmas Flash Fiction Contest

Upcoming Market Changes

AE Presents: Unréal‘s Submission window ends soon.

Apex Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Aphrodite permanently closes soon.

Augur‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC, trans, and/or disabled and Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or those who are living on the land colonially known as Canada ends soon.

Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Fever Dreams permanently closes soon.

khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s “Symbiosis” Theme ends soon.

Loki permanently closes soon.

Never Whistle At Night Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Stop Copaganda‘s Submission window ends soon.

Tales & Feathers‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC, trans, and/or disabled ends soon.

The Orange & Bee‘s Submission window ends soon.

Weird Christmas Flash Fiction Contest temporarily closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.