SFWA Market Report For November
Welcome to the November edition of the SFWA Market Report.
Please note: Inclusion of any venue in this report does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. Those markets included on this list pay at least $0.08/word USD in at least one category of fiction. This compilation is not exhaustive of all publication opportunities that pay our recommended minimum professional rate. Additionally, SFWA adheres to our DEI Policy when making selections for this report. We strongly encourage writers to closely review all contracts and consult our resources on best contract practices.
New Markets
Aphrodite
Fever Dreams
Latin American Shared Stories
Loki
Out There
Shatter the Sun: Queer Tales of Untold Adventure
The Daily Tomorrow
Markets Currently Open for Submissions
AE Presents: Unréal
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Augur (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Book XI
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores (Recently Opened)
Crepuscular Magazine
Escape Pod
Factor Four Magazine
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Never Whistle At Night Anthology Series
Our Dust Earth (Recently Opened)
Planet Black Joy
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
Reckoning
Samovar
Small Wonders
Stop Copaganda
Tales & Feathers (Recently Opened)
The Cosmic Background
The Deadlands (Recently Opened)
The Orange & Bee (Recently Opened)
Uncharted Magazine
Utopia Science Fiction (Recently Opened)
Markets Recently Closed for Submissions
Afrofuturism Short Stories (Permanent)
Aliens Among Us (SpeKulative Stories Anthology Series) (Permanent)
Cast of Wonders
Dust & Dark
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Originals)
Gamut Magazine
Metastellar (Originals)
Solarpunk Magazine
Strange Horizons
This Way Lies Madness (Permanent)
Train Tales (Permanent)
Other Opportunities
Weird Christmas Flash Fiction Contest
Upcoming Market Changes
AE Presents: Unréal‘s Submission window ends soon.
Apex Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Apex Monthly Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Aphrodite permanently closes soon.
Augur‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC, trans, and/or disabled and Canadian citizens/permanent residents and/or those who are living on the land colonially known as Canada ends soon.
Baffling Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Fever Dreams permanently closes soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s “Symbiosis” Theme ends soon.
Loki permanently closes soon.
Never Whistle At Night Anthology Series‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Silent Nightmares Anthology: Stories to be Told on the Longest Night of the Year‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Stop Copaganda‘s Submission window ends soon.
Tales & Feathers‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC, trans, and/or disabled ends soon.
The Orange & Bee‘s Submission window ends soon.
Weird Christmas Flash Fiction Contest temporarily closes soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or by buying books or merch.