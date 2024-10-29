2024 SFWA Special Election Results

The SFWA Board and Elections Committee would like to announce the results of the 2024 special election. Thank you to all our members who took the time to vote.

Kate Ristau has been elected SFWA President and Steven D Brewer has been voted in as SFWA Secretary.

The newly elected officers and directors-at-large will serve on the SFWA Board from November 1st, 2024, through June 30th, 2025.

Kate Ristau – President

Anthony Eichenlaub – Vice President

Jonathan Brazee – CFO

Steven D Brewer – Secretary

Christine Taylor-Butler – Director-at-Large

Phoebe Barton – Director-at-Large

Noah Sturdevant – Director-at-Large

Alton Kremer – Director-at-Large

The SFWA Board and staff would like to thank the candidates who volunteered their time and expertise to run for office and those who continue to serve the organization in various ways. Most of our programs, services, committees, and the Board of Directors are run by volunteers.