SFWA Market Report – July 2022
Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA. The markets included on this list all pay at least $0.08/word in at least one length-category of fiction.
New Markets
Alternate History (Flame Tree Publishing)
Gargantua (Upcoming)
Hidden Realms
Islandia Journal
ZNB Presents
Currently Open for Submissions
Al Blanchard Award
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Assemble Artifacts Magazine
Augur (Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Campfire Macabre Anthology Series
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Diabolical Plots (Recently Opened)
Factor Four Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
FIYAH
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online (FFO) (Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
If There’s Anyone Left
Infinite Horrors
Infinite Worlds
Issues in Earth Science
khoréo magazine (khoreo) (Recently Opened)
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Martian Magazine
Mysterion (Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PodCastle (Recently Opened)
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Samovar
Seize the Press (Recently Opened)
Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction
Taco Bell Quarterly
Tales & Feathers (Recently Opened)
The Arcanist (Recently Opened)
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Recently Closed for Submissions
Aniko Magazine
Baffling Magazine
Cast of Wonders
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores
Dangerous Waters (Permanent)
Monstrous Futures (Permanent)
Solarpunk Magazine
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest
The Librarian (Permanent)
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series
Upcoming Market Changes
Abyss & Apex‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Alternate History (Flame Tree Publishing) permanently closes soon.
Aniko Magazine‘s Submission window begins soon.
Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Diabolical Plots‘s “Diabolical Thoughts” Theme begins and ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s General Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: BIPOC authors begins soon.
FIYAH‘s “Hauntings and Horrors” Theme ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online (FFO)‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Hidden Realms permanently closes soon.
If There’s Anyone Left‘s Submission Window ends soon.
khoréo magazine (khoreo)‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Little Blue Marble‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PodCastle‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window for members of Black, Brown, and Indigenous cultures for the Theme: Indigenous Magic ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission For Reprints that originally appeared in 2022 Anthologies and Collections ends soon.
Solarpunk Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Solarpunk Monthly Micro Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Sovereign: An Anthology of Black Fantasy Fiction permanently closes soon.
ZNB Presents‘s Submission Window ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and The Long List Anthology series, and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder. Diabolical Plots is open for general submissions right now and will be open for telepathy-themed submissions later in July. The latest volume of The Long List Anthology is available for pre-order now. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.