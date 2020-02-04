SFWA Market Report For February

Welcome to the February edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

Currently Open

Al Blanchard Award(Recently Opened)

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series(Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Daily Science Fiction

Deep Magic(Recently Opened)

El Chapo Review(Recently Opened)

Escape Pod(Recently Opened)

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Flash Fiction Online

Future Science Fiction Digest

Highlights

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble(Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition(Recently Opened)

Reckoning

Samovar

Silk & Steel: An Adventure Anthology of Queer Ladies

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Kid’s Ark

Thrilling Words

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Community of Magic Pens(Permanent)

Compelling Science Fiction

Cossmass Infinities

Dreamers & Makers (Permanent)

Lesbian Historic Motif Podcast

Mysterion

Rebuilding Tomorrow(Permanent)

Rune Bear Quarterly

Upcoming Market Changes

Quantum Shorts Flash Fiction Competition‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Rune Bear Quarterly‘s “Fantasy” Theme begins soon.

Silk & Steel: An Adventure Anthology of Queer Ladies permanently closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.