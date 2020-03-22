Announcing the Transformation of the 2020 Nebula Conference and Covid19-Relief

SFWA’s 2020 Nebula Conference is transforming into an entirely virtual conference, which will be live and interactive from May 29th-31st. Our goal is to create the essence of the Nebula Conference, even though the form has changed. Our vision is for attendees to feel elevated through the content, enjoy a sense of community with their peers, and have an opportunity for celebration.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of SFWA feels that holding an in-person event this May would be irresponsible.

The Nebula Conference will include panels, solo presentations, conference mentorships, workshops, forums, chats, and virtual room parties (including a dance party hosted by John Scalzi). A portion of the funds we raise will go to assist SFWA members financially affected by COVID-19.

And, of course, the Nebula Awards ceremony will stream live at 8 pm Eastern on May 30th.

On March 31st, we’ll have a demonstration of the online Nebula Conference. We are very excited by this platform because it will allow us to do online classes and host virtual book tours for our members going forward.

The online conference registration will be $150, which includes three days of online panels with real-time interaction, an annual subscription to archived content, and a one-year subscription to the Bulletin. People who have already registered will have the option to defer to the L.A. conference in 2021, donate to help with COVID-19 assistance, or receive a full refund.

Registration will open to the public on March 31st.

Beginning in April, the board will be offering grants of up to $1,000 for SFWA members financially affected by COVID-19.

If you would like to donate now to help with SFWA sponsored COVID-19 relief, visit https://www.sfwa.org/donate and select “Where The Need Is Greatest,” which the board can redirect to our relief efforts.

Thank you for your patience as we finish transforming the conference.

Mary Robinette Kowal

President, Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America

