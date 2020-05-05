SFWA Market Report For May
Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Escape Pod
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online
Focus on the Family Clubhouse
Future Science Fiction Digest
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Strange Horizons
Terraform
The Kid’s Ark
Recently Closed
87 Bedford Historic Fantasy Anthology(Permanent)
Al Blanchard Award
Cast of Wonders
DECODED: a SFFH story for every day of Pride month(Permanent)
Deep Magic
Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest Series
Everything Change Climate Fiction Contest
Fireside
Futurescapes Writing Contest(Permanent)
Little Tokyo Historical Society- Imagine Little Tokyo Short Story Contest(Permanent)
Strange Lands(Permanent)
The Book Smugglers (Short Stories and Novelettes)(Permanent)
Thrilling Words(Permanent)
Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series
Upcoming Market Changes
Cast of Wonders‘s “Winter Holidays: The Longest Night” Theme begins soon.
Cossmass Infinities temporarily closes soon.
Escape Pod temporarily closes soon.
Podcastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.