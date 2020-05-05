SFWA Market Report For May

Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Escape Pod

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Focus on the Family Clubhouse

Future Science Fiction Digest

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Kid’s Ark

Recently Closed

87 Bedford Historic Fantasy Anthology(Permanent)

Al Blanchard Award

Cast of Wonders

DECODED: a SFFH story for every day of Pride month(Permanent)

Deep Magic

Escape Pod Flash Fiction Contest Series

Everything Change Climate Fiction Contest

Fireside

Futurescapes Writing Contest(Permanent)

Little Tokyo Historical Society- Imagine Little Tokyo Short Story Contest(Permanent)

Strange Lands(Permanent)

The Book Smugglers (Short Stories and Novelettes)(Permanent)

Thrilling Words(Permanent)

Unidentified Funny Objects Anthology Series

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s “Winter Holidays: The Longest Night” Theme begins soon.

Cossmass Infinities temporarily closes soon.

Escape Pod temporarily closes soon.

Podcastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.