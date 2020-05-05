The SFWA Nebula Conference Online Website Is Now Live!

Elevation, Connection, Celebration

We are excited to announce that the new SFWA Nebula Conference Online website is live! The re-imagined conference, complete with an artistic redesign of SFWA’s logos and spaces is now open for registration. Please visit us at events.sfwa.org to secure your spot. Space is limited this year, so don’t miss out.

What is the SFWA Nebula Conference Online?

Taking place on May 29th – 31st, 2020, and focusing on content relevant to professionals in the genre, attendees will be able to choose from career management, professional development, and expert knowledge panels and workshops. The event will also include solo presentations, conference mentorships, forums, chats, and virtual room parties (including a dance party hosted by John Scalzi). We will also be hosting the Nebula Awards ceremony on Saturday night, May 31st, 2020 to celebrate all that this community continues to offer.

Register Now: https://events.sfwa.org/register/2020-supporting-membership/

A note: You do not need to be a member of SFWA to attend. We encourage anyone with a connection to the field to join us.