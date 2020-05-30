Watch the 55th Annual Nebula Awards!

Elevation, Connection, Celebration

From welcoming our newest grand master, honoring our solstice and service award recipients, and revealing the winners of the 55th Annual SFWA Nebula Awards, please join SFWA as we celebrate the best that science fiction and fantasy has to offer.

A list of our nominees for the SFWA Nebula Awards can be found here: https://nebulas.sfwa.org/2019-nebula-award-finalists-announced/

When: May 30th, 2020 Time: 5:00 PM PDT Where: Links Below

We hope to see you aboard the flagship zeppelin, The Nebula!