SFWA Market Report For June
Welcome to the June edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Cloud Lake Literary
Dark Matter Magazine
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series
Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Daily Science Fiction
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online
Focus on the Family Clubhouse
Future Science Fiction Digest
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
PodCastle(Recently Opened)
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Strange Horizons
Terraform
The Kid’s Ark
Zooscape
Recently Closed
Apex Magazine
Blind Spot(Permanent)
Cossmass Infinities
Escape Pod
Kferrin.com(Permanent)
Martian Magazine(Permanent)
Upcoming Market Changes
Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series‘s “Science Fiction” Theme ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Winter Holidays: The Longest Night” Theme ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme begins and ends soon.
Fireside‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.
PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.