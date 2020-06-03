SFWA Market Report For June

Welcome to the June edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Cloud Lake Literary

Dark Matter Magazine

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series

Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Daily Science Fiction

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Focus on the Family Clubhouse

Future Science Fiction Digest

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

PodCastle(Recently Opened)

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Kid’s Ark

Zooscape

Recently Closed

Apex Magazine

Blind Spot(Permanent)

Cossmass Infinities

Escape Pod

Kferrin.com(Permanent)

Martian Magazine(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series‘s “Science Fiction” Theme ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Winter Holidays: The Longest Night” Theme ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Banned Books” Theme begins and ends soon.

Fireside‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window begins soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window ends soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.