Authors Invited to Share Information for #PublishingPaidMe Report

An independent group of creatives led by Tochi Onyebuchi is collating and analyzing the information shared by authors participating in #PublishingPaidMe on Twitter and elsewhere to write a preliminary report on how advances have been distributed in publishing. In order to do so, authors are encouraged to self-report data using this Google Form.

The more authors are able to contribute information regarding their books advances, the deeper this group of volunteers will be able to go in analyzing the data to provide a more comprehensive picture. Every bit of transparency helps!