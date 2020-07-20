SFWA Market Report for July
Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Addition Magazine
Baffling Magazine
Brain Games: Stories to Astonish
If There’s Anyone Left
The Wild Hunt Anthology
Upon a Once Time
Currently Open
Analog Science Fiction & Fact
Asimov’s Science Fiction
Augur(Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Daily Science Fiction
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online
Focus on the Family Clubhouse
Future Science Fiction Digest
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Mysterion(Recently Opened)
Nature: Futures
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Strange Horizons
Terraform
The Kid’s Ark
Recently Closed
Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series
Dark Matter Magazine
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine
Fireside
Frozen Wavelets
Interstellar Flight Magazine
PodCastle
sub-Q Magazine(Permanent)
Zooscape
Upcoming Market Changes
Augur‘s “A Multiplicity of Futures” Theme ends soon.
Brain Games: Stories to Astonish‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Young Authors ends soon.
Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF) opens soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
Frozen Wavelets‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.
If There’s Anyone Left temporarily closes soon.
Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.
PseudoPod‘s Submission Window for Reprints that originally appeared in 2020 Anthologies and Collections ends soon.
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. Some time very soon planning will probably be starting for The Long List Anthology Volume 6. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.