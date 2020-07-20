SFWA Market Report for July

Welcome to the July edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Addition Magazine

Baffling Magazine

Brain Games: Stories to Astonish

If There’s Anyone Left

The Wild Hunt Anthology

Upon a Once Time

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Augur(Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Daily Science Fiction

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Focus on the Family Clubhouse

Future Science Fiction Digest

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Mysterion(Recently Opened)

Nature: Futures

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Kid’s Ark

Recently Closed

Binge-Watching Cure Anthology Series

Dark Matter Magazine

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine

Fireside

Frozen Wavelets

Interstellar Flight Magazine

PodCastle

sub-Q Magazine(Permanent)

Zooscape

Upcoming Market Changes

Augur‘s “A Multiplicity of Futures” Theme ends soon.

Brain Games: Stories to Astonish‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Young Authors ends soon.

Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF) opens soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Frozen Wavelets‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

If There’s Anyone Left temporarily closes soon.

Mysterion‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window for Reprints that originally appeared in 2020 Anthologies and Collections ends soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. Some time very soon planning will probably be starting for The Long List Anthology Volume 6. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.