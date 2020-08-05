SFWA Market Report For August

Welcome to the August edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine(Recently Opened)

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Baffling Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Daily Science Fiction

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)(Recently Opened)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Focus on the Family Clubhouse

Frozen Wavelets(Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Nature: Futures

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Kid’s Ark

The Wild Hunt Anthology

Upon a Once Time

Recently Closed

Addition Magazine

Augur

Brain Games: Stories to Astonish(Permanent)

Cast of Wonders

If There’s Anyone Left

Mysterion

PseudoPod

Selene Quarterly Magazine(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders Flash Fiction Contest‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Fireside‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Frozen Wavelets‘s Submission Window ends soon.

PodCastle‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Zooscape temporarily closes soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. Some time very soon details will be announced for the Kickstarter for The Long List Anthology Volume 6. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.