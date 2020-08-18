SFWA Announces New Communications Manager

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (SFWA) is pleased to announce the addition of Rebecca Gomez Farrell as Communications Manager to SFWA’s staff. The Communications Manager will lead SFWA’s communications initiatives to produce high-quality content to engage both SFWA members and potential members within the SF/F community, as well as expand the organization’s brand recognition.

Gomez Farrell’s first fantasy novel, Wings Unseen, debuted with Meerkat Press. Her shorter works have been published over two dozen times in magazines, anthologies, and other outlets including Beneath Ceaseless Skies, PULP Literature, and Bull Spec. She co-organizes a local chapter of the national Women Who Submit Lit organization and the East Bay Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Meetup Group. She also blogs on food, drink, and travel at theGourmez.com, accruing over a decade’s worth of experience with social and new media communications.

SFWA Executive Director Kate Baker said, “Because of the nebulous nature of the organization, and because our members are located around the world, having a steady and engaging presence via social media is more important than ever. I am thrilled that Rebecca has joined the organization to help shape our messaging, to build upon the excellent work done by past volunteers, and to promote not only the organization and its members, but communicate what is important to all SF/F writers, wherever they may be. Please join us in welcoming Rebecca to the team!”

“Since joining in 2012,” said Gomez Farrell, “my fiction career has benefited greatly from the events and services SFWA offers its members, but most importantly, from the community we share. I’m thrilled to lend my skills in new media communication to fostering more of that community for my fellow members.”