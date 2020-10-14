SFWA Market Report For October

Welcome to the October edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Constellation Magazine (Constelación)

Departure Mirror

The Reinvented Heart

Currently Open

Analog Science Fiction & Fact

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction

Baffling Magazine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Campfire Macabre

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Daily Science Fiction

Dark Matter Magazine(Recently Opened)

Deep Magic(Recently Opened)

Derelict

Escape Pod

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

FIYAH

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online

Jim Baen Memorial Short Story Award(Recently Opened)

khoréo magazine (khoreo)(Recently Opened)

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Nature: Futures

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Strange Horizons

Terraform

The Modern Deity’s Guide to Surviving Humanity

When Worlds Collide

Recently Closed

Cossmass Infinities

Fantasy Magazine

Future Science Fiction Digest

Nightmare Magazine

Ombak Magazine

Terrifying Ghosts(Permanent)

The Kid’s Ark(Permanent)

The Wild Hunt Anthology(Permanent)

Uncanny

Upon a Once Time(Permanent)

Upcoming Market Changes

Cast of Wonders‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Constellation Magazine (Constelación)‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors begins and ends soon.

Dark Matter Magazine temporarily closes soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

PseudoPod‘s Submission Window begins and ends soon.

The Reinvented Heart‘s Submission Window ends soon.

•••

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. The Long List Anthology Volume 6 had a very successful Kickstarter campaign, is in production now, and is expected to release in November! You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.