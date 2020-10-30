36 Member Titles Listed in TIME Magazine’s “100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time”
Recently, TIME Magazine put together a list of “The 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time,” containing some of the most beloved titles of readers around the world. Out of the 100 chosen, thirty-six of the titles are written by authors who are current or past members of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America.
“SFWA is thrilled that the accomplishments of its members have been recognized as the ground-breaking work that it is. This list represents the wide range of science fiction and fantasy writers working today,” said Mary Robinette Kowal, President of SFWA.
We present the list of our writers below:
A Storm of Swords by George R.R. Martin
A Stranger in Olondria by Sofia Samatar
A Swiftly Tilting Planet by Madeleine L’Engle
A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin
A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle
Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor
All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders
Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
Dragonflight by Anne McCaffrey
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
Get in Trouble by Kelly Link
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman
Jade City by Fonda Lee
Mistborn: The Final Empire by Brandon Sanderson
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older
Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
Spindle’s End by Robin Mckinley
Swordspoint by Ellen Kushner
The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang
The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan
The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin
The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu
The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N.K. Jemisin
The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle
The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss
The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin
The Tombs of Atuan by Ursula K. Le Guin
The Wall of Storms by Ken Liu
The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett
The Wrath & the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh
Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse
Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor
Witchmark by C.L. Polk
TIME built a team to develop the list back in 2019, recruiting a panel of leading fantasy authors—Tomi Adeyemi, Cassandra Clare, Diana Gabaldon, Neil Gaiman, Marlon James, N.K. Jemisin, George R.R. Martin, and Sabaa Tahir—to join the TIME staff in nominating the top books of the genre (no author nominated their own works). The team then rated 250 works on a scale, and using their responses, TIME created a ranking. After considering every finalist, TIME editors based their selection on a multitude of factors, including originality, artistry, ambition, critical and popular reception, and influence on the fantasy genre and literature.
The full list is available here at TIME’s website.