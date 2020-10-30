36 Member Titles Listed in TIME Magazine’s “100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time”

Recently, TIME Magazine put together a list of “The 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time,” containing some of the most beloved titles of readers around the world. Out of the 100 chosen, thirty-six of the titles are written by authors who are current or past members of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America.

“SFWA is thrilled that the accomplishments of its members have been recognized as the ground-breaking work that it is. This list represents the wide range of science fiction and fantasy writers working today,” said Mary Robinette Kowal, President of SFWA.

We present the list of our writers below:

A Storm of Swords by George R.R. Martin

A Stranger in Olondria by Sofia Samatar

A Swiftly Tilting Planet by Madeleine L’Engle

A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor

All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson

Dragonflight by Anne McCaffrey

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

Get in Trouble by Kelly Link

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman

Jade City by Fonda Lee

Mistborn: The Final Empire by Brandon Sanderson

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Spindle’s End by Robin Mckinley

Swordspoint by Ellen Kushner

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang

The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan

The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin

The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu

The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N.K. Jemisin

The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle

The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin

The Tombs of Atuan by Ursula K. Le Guin

The Wall of Storms by Ken Liu

The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett

The Wrath & the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh

Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse

Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor

Witchmark by C.L. Polk

TIME built a team to develop the list back in 2019, recruiting a panel of leading fantasy authors—Tomi Adeyemi, Cassandra Clare, Diana Gabaldon, Neil Gaiman, Marlon James, N.K. Jemisin, George R.R. Martin, and Sabaa Tahir—to join the TIME staff in nominating the top books of the genre (no author nominated their own works). The team then rated 250 works on a scale, and using their responses, TIME created a ranking. After considering every finalist, TIME editors based their selection on a multitude of factors, including originality, artistry, ambition, critical and popular reception, and influence on the fantasy genre and literature.

The full list is available here at TIME’s website.