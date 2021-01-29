In Memoriam – Kathleen Ann Goonan

Kathleen Ann Goonan (b.1952) died on January 28 after a lengthy battle with myelofibrosis. Goonan began publishing science fiction with the stories “The Snail Man” and “Wanting to Talk to You” in 1991. Her first novel, Queen Jazz City, kicked off her four volume Nanotech series, which included the Nebula nominated novels Crescent City Rhapsody and Light Music. In 2008 her novel In War Time won the John W. Campbell Memorial Award. Her short fiction was collected in Angels and You Dogs in 2012. Goonan also received a Nebula nomination for her short story “The String.”

After receiving a teaching certification from the Montessori Institute, Goonan opened a Montessori school in Knoxville, Tennessee before becoming a full-time author. After living in Hawaii, which inspired her novel The Bones of Time, Goonan became a professor of creative writing at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

SFWA President, Mary Robinette Kowal added, “Kathleen was funny and kind and a wickedly good writer. She is gone too soon.”