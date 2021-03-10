Watch the 56th Annual Nebula Awards® Launch on March 15!

On Monday, March 15, at 5:30pm PDT / 8:30pm EDT, SFWA will livestream the announcement naming the finalists for the 56th Annual Nebula Awards®, and all are welcome to watch! The evening will be hosted by SFWA President and SAG-AFTRA performer Mary Robinette Kowal, and will livestream on SFWA’s YouTube and Facebook channels. It will include readings by SAG-AFTRA narrators, trailers, and sizzle reels for the nominated works.

Kowal shares, “I look forward to introducing the outstanding works that comprise this year’s Nebula ballot to the larger science fiction and fantasy community. Our partnership with SAG-AFTRA gives us an opportunity to highlight the power of these wonderful finalists.”

The results of the final ballot will be announced at the 56th Annual Nebula Awards® ceremony during the 2021 Nebula Conference Online, June 4–6, 2021. Open to SFWA members and nonmembers alike, the annual Nebula Conference is taking place entirely online for a second year.

For $125 registration, participants will gain entry to professional development panels, virtual socializing spaces dubbed the “Airship Nebula,” mentorship opportunities, office hours with experts, an archive of the content, and access to ongoing educational events throughout the following year.

Questions about the launch, the awards, or the upcoming conference may be directed to the SFWA Events Team at events@sfwa.org.