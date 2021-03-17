SFWA Hosts the 2021 Nebula Finalist Reception on Saturday, March 20!

This Saturday, SFWA will hold the Nebula Finalist Reception to honor the 56th Annual Nebula Awards finalists.

The 2021 Nebula Award Finalist Reception

Saturday, March 20, 2021

4pm – 8pm Pacific Time

The Nebula Finalist Reception is a night of celebration for the finalists and for participants who have already registered to attend the 2021 Nebula Conference Online. Reception attendees will be able to listen to finalists read from their nominated works, watch the Game Writing finalists demo their nominated games, visit our virtual bar, and network in our socializing spaces using Zoom.

The finalists were announced this past Monday, March 15, as part of the 2021 Nebula Awards Launch (replay on Facebook or YouTube), an evening that featured sizzle reels and performances by SAG-AFTRA narrators of the nominated works. Here is the full list of finalists for all seven Nebula Award categories.

Writers who would like to attend the reception should purchase their registrations for the 2021 Nebula Conference Online to grant them access to the event.

For $125, the June 4–6 conference will include early events like the Nebula Finalist Reception, professional development panels, virtual socializing spaces dubbed the “Airship Nebula,” mentorship opportunities, office hours with experts, an archive of the content, and access to ongoing educational events throughout the following year. Geared toward professional and aspiring writers alike, participants do not have to be SFWA members to attend the conference.

We look forward to welcoming our early registrants for the 2021 Nebula Conference and the 56th Annual Nebula Awards finalists on Saturday! For questions about the event or about the conference, please contact the SFWA Events Team at events@sfwa.org.