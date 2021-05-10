SFWA Market Report For May
Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.
New Markets
Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue
Inclusive Future Magazine
The Deadlands
Uncharted Magazine
Currently Open
Africa Risen
Analog Science Fiction & Fact(Recently Opened)
Apex Magazine
Asimov’s Science Fiction(Recently Opened)
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)
Clarkesworld Magazine
Cloud Lake Literary
Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)
Daily Science Fiction
Darkness Blooms
Escape Pod
Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)
Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)
Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter
Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)
Future Science Fiction Digest
Issues in Earth Science
Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest
Little Blue Marble
Nature: Futures
Orion’s Belt
PseudoPod
Reckoning
Retcon
Samovar
Terraform
Recently Closed
Al Blanchard Award
Blood Knife
Deep Magic
Departure Mirror
FIYAH
khoréo magazine (khoreo)
Mercedes Lackey Fantasy Quarterly(Permanent)
Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction
Strange Horizons
The Needle Drops… Anthology Series
Uncanny
Upcoming Market Changes
Africa Risen permanently closes soon.
Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holiday/Special Events” Theme ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.
Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.
Darkness Blooms permanently closes soon.
Escape Pod‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.
FIYAH‘s “Love, Death, and Androids” Theme begins soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.
Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.
The Arcanist opens soon.
•••
The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. Diabolical Plots published “Open House On Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell which is currently a finalist in both the Nebula Award and the Hugo Award. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.