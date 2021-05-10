SFWA Market Report For May

Welcome to the May edition of the SFWA Market Report. Please note: Inclusion of any market in the report below does not indicate an official endorsement by SFWA.

New Markets

Friends Journal: Quaker Speculative Fiction Special Issue

Inclusive Future Magazine

The Deadlands

Uncharted Magazine

Currently Open

Africa Risen

Analog Science Fiction & Fact(Recently Opened)

Apex Magazine

Asimov’s Science Fiction(Recently Opened)

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cast of Wonders(Recently Opened)

Clarkesworld Magazine

Cloud Lake Literary

Cossmass Infinities(Recently Opened)

Daily Science Fiction

Darkness Blooms

Escape Pod

Fantasy & Science Fiction (F&SF)

Fantasy Magazine(Recently Opened)

Flame Tree Fiction Newsletter

Flash Fiction Online(Recently Opened)

Future Science Fiction Digest

Issues in Earth Science

Kit Sora Flash Fiction / Flash Photography Contest

Little Blue Marble

Nature: Futures

Orion’s Belt

PseudoPod

Reckoning

Retcon

Samovar

Terraform

Recently Closed

Al Blanchard Award

Blood Knife

Deep Magic

Departure Mirror

FIYAH

khoréo magazine (khoreo)

Mercedes Lackey Fantasy Quarterly(Permanent)

Mike Resnick Memorial Award for Short Fiction

Strange Horizons

The Needle Drops… Anthology Series

Uncanny

Upcoming Market Changes

Africa Risen permanently closes soon.

Cast of Wonders‘s “Seasonal Holiday/Special Events” Theme ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Limited Demographic Submission Window: Black, Asian, Latin, LGBTQ+ and other under-represented authors ends soon.

Cossmass Infinities‘s Submission Window begins soon.

Darkness Blooms permanently closes soon.

Escape Pod‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Fantasy Magazine‘s Submission Window begins soon.

FIYAH‘s “Love, Death, and Androids” Theme begins soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window ends soon.

Flash Fiction Online‘s Submission Window begins soon.

The Arcanist opens soon.

The SFWA Market Report is compiled by David Steffen, editor of Diabolical Plots and administrator and co-founder of the Submission Grinder, and editor of The Long List Anthology series. Diabolical Plots published “Open House On Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell which is currently a finalist in both the Nebula Award and the Hugo Award. You can support Diabolical Plots and the Submission Grinder on PayPal or Patreon or buy books from Diabolical Plots.