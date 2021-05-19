In Memoriam – Don Sakers

Don Sakers (b.1958) died from a heart attack on May 17. Sakers began publishing short fiction in 1983 and published two novels in the PsiScouts series with Phil Meade as well as the stand alone novel The Curse of the Zwilling.

As an editor, he worked on the anthologies Carmen Miranda’s Ghost is Haunting Space Station Three, Gaylaxicon 2006 Sampler, and QSpec Sampler 2007. Sakers also co-edited the magazine The Rule of Five Quarterly with Melissa Scott for four years as well as the anthology Jaelle Her Book: A Memorial.

Through his Speed-of-Light Press, Sakers published The SF Book of Days in 2004 and beginning in 2009, Sakers was a book reviewer for Analog’s Reference Library.