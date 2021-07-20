In Memoriam – William F. Nolan

William F. Nolan (b.1928) died on July 15 from complications due to an infection. He was 93. Nolan was best known for his work on Logan’s Run in 1967, co-authored with George Clayton Johnson. The work was later made into a film for which the team received a SFWA Nebula and Hugo Award nomination.

An early fan of pulps, Nolan’s literary work spanned a number of genres, including mystery, detective, and science fiction. His first professional sale was “The Joy of Living” in 1954, followed by “The Darendinger Build-Up” to Playboy in 1956. He edited several anthologies and in addition to his biographical work on Ray Bradbury, Nolan also wrote biographies of Max Brand, Dashiell Hammett, and several actors. He also published bibliographies of his own work and that of Charles Beaumont. Other novels included Look Out for Space and Helltracks. His short science fiction and fantasy was collected in numerous books including Wild Galaxy and Like a Dead Man Walking.

In addition to his fiction and nonfiction writing, Nolan dabbled in writing for Hollywood, including the television movies Trilogy of Terror and Terror at London Bridge. He also won two Edgar Allan Poe Awards and a World Fantasy Convention Award. Nolan received a lifetime achievement award and a grandmaster award from the Stokers, as well as winning a Stoker for his book Nolan on Bradbury. He also was named a living legend by the International Horror Guild. In 2005, SFWA named Nolan an Author Emeritus.