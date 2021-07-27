In Memoriam—Patricia Kennealy-Morrison

Patricia Kennealy-Morrison’s (b. Patricia Kennely, 1946) death was announced on July 22. Kennealy-Morrison got her start as a music journalist, serving as the editor-in-chief of Jazz & Pop and becoming one of the first female rock critics.

In the 1980s, Kennealy-Morrison began publishing an epic space opera series, The Keltiad, which followed a group of Celts who left the British islands around the year 450, although the books were set in the 35th century. The series was comprised of two trilogies, beginning with The Copper Crown, a stand-alone novel, and four short stories collected in Tales of Spiral Castle.

In the 1990s, she turned her attention to writing mysteries and eventually set up her own imprint, Lizard Queen Press.